Polka Club, Joe Polach's St Louis Express

Make your plans now to attend the next Polka Club event June 25th with the talented Joe Polach's St Louis Express. The bands specializes in ethnic music (polkas, waltzes, etc) Czech, German, Polish, Slovenian, Hungarian, Italian and also play a variety of American standard songs, country and rock n' roll. The band has been together 15 years performs songs in 5 different languages.

On June 25, 2017, at at Polish Hall 826 Greenwood St, Madison, IL with a short club meeting beginning at 2 PM, with the 3.5 hour dance following it.

Members and non-members are welcome to attend the meeting.

Admission to the dance is $7.