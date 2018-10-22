Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who

to Google Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who

 Tuesday, October 23rd —  6-7:30 at SMRLD

2001 Delmar Ave 

Ages 13-18. Can't decide on one fandom? Neither can we! Celebrate the arrival of the 14th season and the 13th Doctor with trivia, crafts, snacks, and Classic Rock!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. 

Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Fun for Kids, Party
to Google Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who - 2018-10-22 18:00:00