Pop Culture Party - Supernatural & Dr. Who
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Tuesday, October 23rd — 6-7:30 at SMRLD
2001 Delmar Ave
Ages 13-18. Can't decide on one fandom? Neither can we! Celebrate the arrival of the 14th season and the 13th Doctor with trivia, crafts, snacks, and Classic Rock!
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
