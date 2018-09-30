Potluck
First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
The Care Team of First United Methodist Church of East Alton will be having a potluck (chicken provided) immediately following their 10:15 service on Sunday and will highlight Sue Keasler singing and playing the piano and organ "Remembering the Sound of Music."
1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, IL.
Easily accessible!
Info
First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Religion & Spirituality