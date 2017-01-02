Power Animal Medicine Workshop

As we evolve, we begin to make contact with the animal kingdom. We notice that we interact with certain animals more than others, and sometimes animal symbolism is brought to our door synchronistically. In this class we will discuss how to work with animals, symbolism of animals, and how we can apply this knowledge to our personal paths.

This workshop will be presented by Rev. Bill Duvendack, an internationally known astrologer, author & psychic. The cost is $25, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling Mystical Journeys at 618-433-9913.