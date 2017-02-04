Piasa Palisades Sierra Club Winter Gala

Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386

Come in from the cold and meet with friends of the Sierra Club. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share for our buffet of hors d'oeuvres. Don't forget your favorite beverage! Plates, napkins, glasses, and glasses will be provided!

Have pictures from your latest epic hike or that inspiring rally? Contribute your photos to our slideshow! E-mail images to dediec@charter.net.

Live musical entertainment from acoustic duo Catching the Westbound. A soulful blend of old-time folk, blues, and mountain gospel!

Our venue will once again be the Audubon Center at Riverlands, a beautiful educational facility set amidst 3,700 acres of protected prairie, marshland, and forest along the Mississippi flyway.

High heels or hiking boots - All are welcome!

Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386 View Map

(636) 899-0090

