Prayer Art and Reiki Retreat
Von Dell Art Gallery & Studios 102 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Join Zentangle Artists and Certified Reiki Masters, Julie Gvillo and Anne Michalski, for an experience of worship, and healing through art and Reiki.
Cost is $25.
See retreat flier on the Upcoming Events page on the A Place of Grace web site to find out how to get a discount.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Workshops