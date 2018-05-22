Prayer Art Retreat

Art and Sabbath have always gone together. A Place of Grace continues this ancient tradition in a contemporary way by combining worshipful work and Zentangle-inspired prayer art. Worship unfolds in this three-hour retreat, and the response to God's Word shared in community through your artistic creations. The May story is the Valley of Dry Bones from Ezekiel. Join us at VonDell Gallery & Studios for an afternoon of spirit-fiilled sabbath and be renewed, restored, and reconnected. We think you'll be very glad you came. :)