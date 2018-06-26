Prayer Art Retreat
Von Dell Art Gallery & Studios 102 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Zentangle Artist, Julie Gvillo, will guide you through a worshipful experience with art as response to scripture.
Join us for a retreat from the world, and spend time with God in community.
