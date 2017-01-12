Prayer Art Retreat

Discover the Unfolding Possibilities God has in mind for you as you lose yourself in the meditative art-form known as Zentangle offered in the context of a spiritual retreat. The January theme is Baptism. Certified Zentangle(R) Teacher and Founder and Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace, Julie Gvillo, will lead you through a worshipful process to help you hear more clearly what God is saying to you. All supplies will be provided. A Place of Grace is supported by offerings.

For more information:

Julie Gvillo (618) 410-5060

juliegvillo.aplaceofgrace@gmail.com