Prayer Art Retreat

Von Dell Art Gallery and Studios 102 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Discover the Unfolding Possibilities God has in mind for you as you lose yourself in the meditative art-form known as Zentangle offered in the context of a spiritual retreat. The January theme is Baptism. Certified Zentangle(R) Teacher and Founder and Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace, Julie Gvillo, will lead you through a worshipful process to help you hear more clearly what God is saying to you. All supplies will be provided. A Place of Grace is supported by offerings.

For more information:

Julie Gvillo (618) 410-5060

juliegvillo.aplaceofgrace@gmail.com

Von Dell Art Gallery and Studios 102 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map

Religion & Spirituality

(618) 410-5060

