Prayer Art: Tangling with Scripture

Spend some time with God responding to Scripture through Zentangle(R)-inspired Prayer Art. My retreats are not classes or workshops but *retreats* ... opportunities to get away from responsibilities for a few hours and spend time with God in community with direction. Even if you have never considered yourself an artist, you can tangle. I know! I've been there, and now I'll teach YOU! I'll supply all the materials. All you have to do is show up. Feel free to bring a friend!

*A Place of Grace is supported by offerings. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and electronic offerings are all gratefully received.