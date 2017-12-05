Tuesday, December 5/December 12

Prepared Childbirth series; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This series of two classes includes information on the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy, birth and the early days at home. Topics covered include stages of labor, the role of your support person, routine hospital procedures and medication pain relief options. (Lamaze and non-medication comfort techniques are NOT part of this class.) Call 800-392-0936 to register.