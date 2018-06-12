Prepared Childbirth Series

to Google Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00

Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tuesdays, June 12/June 19

Prepared Childbirth series; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. This series of two classes includes information on the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy, birth, and the early days at home. (Lamaze and non-medication comfort techniques are NOT part of this class.) Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Info
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Class, Mother to Be
800-392-0936
to Google Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-12 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Prepared Childbirth Series - 2018-06-19 18:30:00