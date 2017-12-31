Prime Rib Buffet @ Best Western Premier

Join us for this year's New Year's Eve Prime Rib Buffet

December 31, 2017

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

NEW! for this year -

Top your own cheesecake AND Create your own pasta stations!

NYE Prime Rib Buffet menu:

Cold Display (Cheese & Crackers, Vegetables)

Caesar Salad

Italian Salad

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Carved Prime Rib

Cioppino

Create your own Pasta Station

Pork Loin with Apple Stuffing

Rosemary Chicken w/Mushrooms & Sun-dried Tomato

Green Beans w/Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic

California Blend Vegetables

Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes

Rolls & Butter

Coffee & Tea

Assorted Desserts

Top your own Cheesecake Station

Prices:

Adults…………….$25

Children 5-12……...$12

Children 4 & under….free

Tax & Gratuity not included

Call 618-462-1220 to make reservations today!