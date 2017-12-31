Prime Rib Buffet @ Best Western Premier
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
Join us for this year's New Year's Eve Prime Rib Buffet
December 31, 2017
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
NEW! for this year -
Top your own cheesecake AND Create your own pasta stations!
NYE Prime Rib Buffet menu:
Cold Display (Cheese & Crackers, Vegetables)
Caesar Salad
Italian Salad
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Carved Prime Rib
Cioppino
Create your own Pasta Station
Pork Loin with Apple Stuffing
Rosemary Chicken w/Mushrooms & Sun-dried Tomato
Green Beans w/Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic
California Blend Vegetables
Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes
Rolls & Butter
Coffee & Tea
Assorted Desserts
Top your own Cheesecake Station
Prices:
Adults…………….$25
Children 5-12……...$12
Children 4 & under….free
Tax & Gratuity not included
Call 618-462-1220 to make reservations today!