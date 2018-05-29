Princess Bride
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Join the Wildey Theatre for a showing of "The Princess Bride" (1987). Robin Wright and Cary Elwes star in this fairytale adventure in which a young boy's grandfather reads him a story about a beautiful princess and the gallant hero who rescues her from an evil villain.
TICKETS ONLY $2, cash or check only.
Credit and debit cards are accepted at Concessions.
Tickets will go on sale and doors will open at 6:00 pm, movie start time is 7:00 pm.
All Seats General Admission
Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Movies