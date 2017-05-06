Psychic Fair
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
Join Mystical Journeys on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Psychic Fair.
We will have 13 psychics, card readers and energy healers available for you to see.
The cost will be $30, which includes a 15 minute session with the practitioner of your choice. Additional reading and services can be purchased for $25 each.
Visit our website at http://www.mysticaljourneys.co or our Facebook page to see a video that was done at our Psychic Fair last October.
Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
please enable javascript to view