Public Meeting of the Friends of Valley View Cemetery

DATE: June 17, 2018

CONTACT: Jeanne Carter

PHONE: 618-980-9095

EMAIL: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com

RE: Friends of Valley View Cemetery Public Meeting

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) will be holding its’ next public meeting Saturday June 23, 2018 from 10:30 am to noon at the Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025. The meeting will update the community as to what's happening at the cemetery and provide an opportunity to share thoughts and feedback. For those who may be interested, FOVVC is looking for new board members starting in July 2018.

FOVVC has several fundraising events going on. Join us for our next fundraising event at McAlister Deli, in Edwardsville, on June 27th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Besides a nice meal, you will have an opportunity to purchase items from RADA, Rain Tunnel Car Wash, and get information on membership, online events from Schwan’s foods, and Smile.Amazon. Come visit us at the Goshen Market in the purple tent on July 7, August 4 and Sept 8. Thanks to Market Basket, Kohl’s, Culver’s, and Panera Bread for supporting our current fundraising efforts and to all those who have participated in the events to date.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting thru fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a membership fee of a minimum of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025

Contact FOVVC via email to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message thru our Facebook page Friends of Valley View Cemetery. You may also contact Jeanne Carter President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.