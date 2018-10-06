Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s
Eckert's Grafton Farm 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s
Saturday, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2018
Sunday, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2018
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Eckert’s Grafton Farm
20995 Eckert Orchard Road
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3445
Ride the wagons out to the pumpkin patch to search for your perfect jack-o-lantern! Fun for the whole family at this year's Pumpkin Jamboree.
For more information, call (618) 786-3445.
Info
Eckert's Grafton Farm 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Leisure & Recreation