Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s

Saturday, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2018

Sunday, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2018

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Eckert’s Grafton Farm

20995 Eckert Orchard Road

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3445

Ride the wagons out to the pumpkin patch to search for your perfect jack-o-lantern! Fun for the whole family at this year's Pumpkin Jamboree.

For more information, call (618) 786-3445.