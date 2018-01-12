Quarter Auction, everyone is welcome, even children. We will have many distributors that donate items for auction and will set up their booth for purchases. Including RADA, Cathy's Collectibles, Tupperware, Perfectly Posh, Party Lite, Avon, Scentsy, Thirty-One, The Gift Box, Handmade Wooden Items, Paparazzi, Origami Owl, Tastefully Simple, Lilla Rose, and others. Proceeds go to Support Mooseheart (Orphanage) and Moosehaven (Senior Facility) and Local Donations to Make a Wish Foundation, Salvation Army, and other local benefits. Paddles are just $1, and the bid is in Quarters. Come out for a good time and lots of fun.