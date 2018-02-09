Quarter Auction
Wood River Moose Lodge 730 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Illinois
Paddles are $1, We have a Vendors Drawing, We will have the following vendors and items for auction, RADA, Tupperware, Perfectly Posh, Scentsy, Wood Crafts, Special Valentine Baskets, Thirty-One, Party Lite, Infinity Spa, Paparazzi, Pampered Chef, and many others. All proceeds go to Moose Donations.
Info
Wood River Moose Lodge 730 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Illinois View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Quarter Auction