We are having a Quarter Auction at Wood River Moose on January 13, 2017, by the Women of the Moose, we are a non-profit organization, and all proceeds go to charities. Let me know if you are interested asap.

Would like to be set up by 5:30 pm, Doors will open at 6 pm, Auction starts @ 7pm, Cost is $25 for Non-members, $15 for Members, plus at least 4 items to auction, (2 of the Items quarters goes to the Women of the Moose, and the quarters from other items go to you)

All Vendors must work to collect quarters from customers bidding.

Need payment and list of Items to auction by January 2, 2017, Otherwise, will go to next person on list.

If any further questions, either FaceBook me or call Donna 618-407-0964

Mail your payment to:

WOTM

730 Wesley Drive

Wood River, IL 62095

For more information:

Donna (618) 407-0964