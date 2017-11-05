Daughters of Isabella Host Quarter Auction Nov 5th

The Daughters of Isabella, O'Reilly Circle 218, will hold an event with Busy Bees Quarter Auctions on Sunday, November 5th, 2:00 - 4:30 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 7132 Marine Road in Edwardsville. This Quarter Auction is Open to the Public, for those 16 or older.

The doors will open at 1:00 pm, for an opportunity to shop with over 20 Vendors, for those perfect Christmas Gifts or to find something special for yourself. The admission price of $5, will include one bidding paddle. Additional paddles can be purchased for $5. Chances will be sold for a 50/50 drawing and for an opportunity to win one of around 20 Gift Baskets. The new D of I Cookbook, will also be for sale.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed, because sandwiches, snacks, and sweet treats will be available for purchase, as well as, beverages from the bar. This exciting event will have a Red, White, & Blue Theme in honor of Veterans Day. Proceeds will benefit many local charities.

The first circle of the Daughters of Isabella was formed in New Haven, CT in 1897 as a charitable organization of Catholic women founded on the principle of our motto: Unity, Friendship and Charity. In the Springfield in Illinois Diocese, our local Daughters of Isabella Circle is the O’Reilly Circle #218 and was established in 1922 in Edwardsville. For 95 years, we have offered the Catholic Women of our area an opportunity to make new friends, express our views, and enhance our spiritual life. We share our time, talents, and support (both physical and financial) with our church and community in many ways. Our monthly meetings consist of business, spiritual, and social activities. We sponsor and participate in many charitable, spiritual, civic and social programs.