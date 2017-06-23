Radical Robots Workshop
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Radical Robots Workshop
Friday, June 23 10 AM & 2 PM
Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Children become wrapped up in the world of robotics!
Volunteers act out a robot, remote control device and an automation.
Children control an automation through sound and make a soccer robot score a goal!
They build their own Robot Hand- a human-like end effector.
Registration is required for this event
Call 452-6238 ext 720 to Register
