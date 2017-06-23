Radical Robots Workshop

Friday, June 23 10 AM & 2 PM

Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Children become wrapped up in the world of robotics!

Volunteers act out a robot, remote control device and an automation.

Children control an automation through sound and make a soccer robot score a goal!

They build their own Robot Hand- a human-like end effector.

Registration is required for this event

Call 452-6238 ext 720 to Register