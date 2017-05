Reading By Design - 2017 Summer Reading Program

Rules: Fill out registration - Get Starter Bag; Keep Book Log;

After 5 Books - Get Grand Prize Entry & Small Prize;

After 10 Books - Get Grand Prize Entry & Completion;

After Every 5 Extra Books - Get Grand Prize Entry

Six Mile Beanstack Online Book Log - https://smrldsandbox.beanstack.org/reader365

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 720