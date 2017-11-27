Recovery Support Series
Recovery Support Series
Gift of Voice is pleased to present our Recovery Support series.
Advocacy, Health & Wellness, Mentoring, Professional Responsibility, Recovery Support, Reintegration & Systems Navigation
Each session will be held at Gift of Voice on Monday from 3 until 4:30 p.m.
Location: 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Contact: office@giftofvoice.com to register
Donations are appreciated to help support operations!
