Recovery Support Series

Gift of Voice is pleased to present our Recovery Support Series

Advocacy Health & Wellness Mentoring Professional Responsibility

Recovery Support Reintegration Systems Navigation

Each session will be held at Gift of Voice on Mondays from 3:00-4:30pm.

Gift of Voice, 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Contact: office@giftofvoice.com to register.

Donations are appreciated to help support operations.

www.giftofvoice.com

Advocacy

October 9, 2017…………..………..…..…...Supporting Self Determination

Trenda Hedges, Illinois Mental Health Collaborative

October 30, 2017………..……..……………….…..Developing Public Policy

Fred Friedman & Matt Perry, Next Steps

Health & Wellness

November 13, 2017……..……………...……………..Integrating Healthcare

Toni Corona & Jennifer Roth, Madison County

November 27, 2017………………………...Modeling Healthy Living Habits

Nanette Larson, Illinois Division of Mental Health *Session begins @ 1:00pm

Mentoring

December 11, 2017………..…………..……………….…Teaching Life Skills

Cindy Mayhew, Illinois Division of Mental Health

Professional Responsibility

January 8, 2018…..…………….……..…………Assuring Cultural Diversity

To Be Announced (TBA)

January 29, 2018………….…Assessing & Responding to Risk Indicators

TBA

Recovery Support

February 12, 2018……………...…….……………..…Focusing on Strengths

TBA

February 26, 2018………………..………..Accessing Services & Supports

TBA

Reintegration

March 12, 2018…………………......……Supporting Veterans in Transition

TBA

March 26, 2018……………….......………Encouraging Healthy Responses

TBA

Systems Navigation

April , 2018………………………………...…Navigating Structured Systems

TBA

April 30, 2018…………………....……..Understanding the Judicial System

TBA