Red, White and Brew

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Old Bakery Beer Company

400 Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-1470

Mark your calendars for Red White and Brew, the 4th annual fireworks viewing party at The Old Bakery Beer Company! Tickets are available now at the brewery and Hansen Meat Co - Alton.

For only $5 you will be guaranteed a seat to view the fireworks, enjoy live music from Mondin Band, and have access to Old Bakery Beer and BBQ featuring lots of meat from Hansen Meat Co - Alton! Spend your night dancing, playing yard games, and enjoying the concessions and top it off with an amazing view of the Alton fireworks display! We will sell out, and suggest picking up your tickets early!

The party will be held in the shared parking lot of The Old Bakery Beer Company and Hansen Meat Co - Alton. In the event of rain, the party will be moved into the brewery.