REENACTOR SWAP MEET

REENACTORS SELLING UNIFORMS AND EQUIPMENT TO PROMOTE THE HOBBY

SPRINGFIELD, IL (01/16/2018) (readMedia)-- Living Historians will sell reproduction as well as authentic military uniforms and equipment from their private collections. If you are interested in getting into the reenacting hobby or looking to expand your collection this event is a great start.

WHO:

• Illinois State Military Museum Living History Detachment

• Illinois National Guard and Militia Historical Society

• Illinois State Military Museum

WHAT:

WHEN: Saturday February 24, 2018 at 10:00AM Central Time (US & Canada)

WHERE: Illinois State Military Museum1301 N. MacArthur BlvdSpringfield, Illinois 62702

NOTES:

• Admission and parking are free.

For additional information, please contact the Illinois State Military Museum at 217-761-3910.

