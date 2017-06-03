Relay For Live Riverbend

We are not just a walk, we are a fundraising community festival to fight cancer! We will have opening ceremony at 3:00 pm, survivor picnic at 4:30 pm, a Disney themed Mad Hatter Tea Party complete with Disney princesses (photo opportunity) at 6:00 pm, and lots of other fun activities.

Food for sale including Tmo's Taco Truck, sno-cones, lemon shake-ups, hot dogs, and much more.