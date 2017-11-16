Residual Impact Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center

November 2-5, 9-12, 16-17

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Stop by Jacoby Arts Center and see the amazing work of arts by the Residual Impact Artists: Ann Coddington, Arthur Towata, and Patricia Vivod.

Residual Impact reflects physical and psychological, visible and subliminal, influences of the natural world. Usuing traditional techniques and organic materials, three artists tradslated direct experience and submerged memory in woven sculptures, eco dying on silk and ash- fired pottery.

This exhibit will be on display Oct. 12, 2017 thru Jan. 6, 2018 during Jacoby Arts Center's hours of operation. Thursday-Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and Sunday: 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Admission

Free