Revival of the Heart, Home & Community

Please join us for a Revival of of the Heart, Home & Community at First Family Church, 86 Tomlinson St., East Alton, IL 62024 from Friday through Sunday, October 20-22, 2017.

Friday evening: 7 p.m.

Saturday evening: 7 p.m.

Sunday morning: 10:30 a.m.

Pastor: Randy Vollmar with special guest speakers and music groups

Singers: Matt Vollmar and Janice Gray

Join us for lunch after the Sunday service.

Nursery provided.

Phone: 618-259-7719