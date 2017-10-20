Revival of the Heart, Home & Community
First Famly Church 86 Tomlison, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Please join us for a Revival of of the Heart, Home & Community at First Family Church, 86 Tomlinson St., East Alton, IL 62024 from Friday through Sunday, October 20-22, 2017.
Friday evening: 7 p.m.
Saturday evening: 7 p.m.
Sunday morning: 10:30 a.m.
Pastor: Randy Vollmar with special guest speakers and music groups
Singers: Matt Vollmar and Janice Gray
Join us for lunch after the Sunday service.
Nursery provided.
Phone: 618-259-7719
