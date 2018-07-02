Riot on The River Wrestling Match

Friday, July 06, 2018

Gates open at 7:00pm | 8:00pm to 10:00pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

The Bloody Bucket, Dynamo Pro Wrestling and The Loading Dock Bar and Grill brings back Riot on the River Tournaments! The first round of matches will start Friday, July 6th. This series of Dynamo Pro Wrestling events will feature 16 competitors in a single elimination tournament. All eight first-round matches will be held on July 6th. All quarter-final matches will be held on Aug. 3rd. With the semi-final matches taking place on Sept. 14th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell timeof 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, Children ages 5-12 tickets are $5 and Children under 5 are free.