Riot on The River Wrestling Match

Friday, August 03, 2018

Gates open at 7:00pm | 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

The Bloody Bucket, Dynamo Pro Wrestling and The Loading Dock Bar and Grill brings back Riot on the River Tournaments! All quarter-final matches will be held on Aug. 3rd. With the semi-final matches taking place on Sept. 14th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m.Adult tickets are $10, Children ages 5-12 tickets are $5 and Children under 5 are free.