River Bend Earth Day Festival
Piasa Harbor Route 2, Box 163 , Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Let’s celebrate Earth Day together for this celebration of nature, music, food, and the arts. Guests can participate in organized hiking and clean ups, enjoy fresh and local foods, and peruse unique goods by local vendors and artists.
Other features will include live music, a children’s activities with nature-inspired arts and crafts, hands-on informational booths, and other opportunities.
Info
