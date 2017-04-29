River Bend Earth Day Festival

Piasa Harbor Route 2, Box 163 , Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Let’s celebrate Earth Day together for this celebration of nature, music, food, and the arts. Guests can participate in organized hiking and clean ups, enjoy fresh and local foods, and peruse unique goods by local vendors and artists.

Other features will include live music, a children’s activities with nature-inspired arts and crafts, hands-on informational booths, and other opportunities.

Piasa Harbor Route 2, Box 163 , Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

618-462-6802

