River Bend Toastmasters – all are welcome!

Position yourself as a leader. Run efficient meetings. Present ideas and talks with confidence. Toastmasters is the club to practice these skills in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment at your own pace. Come visit us: 2nd and 4th Tuesday each month at 7:30 p.m. Next Club meeting is June 27, 2017, at Lewis & Clark College, Science Bldg., Room 113.

Q’s: doug14brown@gmail.com (618) 556-0592. Toastmasters.org

On Facebook: River Bend Toastmasters

All are welcome!!!!

2nd and 4th Tuesday each month at 7:30 p.m.

Q’s: doug14brown@gmail.com (618) 556-0592. Toastmasters.org

On Facebook: River Bend Toastmasters