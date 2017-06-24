Riverbend Bluegrass Band at Jacoby Arts Center on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. (618) 462-5222.

Formed in 2015 in the heart of the Midwest, River Bend is a Traditional Bluegrass band that is dedicated to the performance and preservation of the "High-Lonesome Sound". With soaring tenor harmonies, driving instrumentation, and the classic bluegrass sound, this group recalls the voices of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers. If you are seeking an authentic true grass" experience that reflects a simpler life and time, be sure not to miss RiverBend Bluegrass Band!

Admission: $10