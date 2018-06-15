Riverbend Golf Classic
Spencer T. Olin Golf Course 4701 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002
The RBGA is excited to host our annual golf tournament on Friday, June 15 starting at 11:00 am at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.
Sponsorships are available to utilize this event as a promotional resource.
--Clubhouse $800
--Own A Hole $400
--Beverage Cart $350
--Putting Green $200
--Tee Box $150
Want to participate by playing golf?
--Team $500
--Team with Skins $520
--Team with Pro Drive $520
--Team with Skins and Pro Drive $540
--Individual player $125
Deadline to secure a sponsorship is 6/1/18.
More details:
(618) 467-2280
If you have reserved a team, please send your golfers' names to Alex at alex@growthassociation.com as soon as possible.
THANK YOU TO OUR TITLE SPONSOR: 1st Mid America Credit Union!
THANK YOU TO ALL OUR SPONSORS WHO
MAKE THIS TOURNAMENT POSSIBLE.
(as of 5/15/18)
OWN A HOLE SPONSORS
- Airport Plaza Bowl/Bowl Haven Lanes
- Express Employment Professionals
- Great Rivers Tap & Grill
- Williams Office Products
PUTTING GREEN SPONSORS
- Fowler Technology Services
- Hendrickson Collision Repair, Inc.
- Werts Welding & Tank Service
BEVERAGE CART SPONSORS
- Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.
- Telle Tire & Auto Centers
- TheBANK of Edwardsville
TEAM SPONSORS
- Alton Securities & Asset Advisors
- Bakers & Hale
- Bluff City Grill
- Carrollton Bank
- C.J. Schlosser & Co.
- Claywell Asset Management
- CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.
- Contegra Construction Company
- First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust
- Fowler Technology Services
- Heneghan & Associates
- Jersey State Bank
- Jun Construction
- Lewis and Clark Community College
- Midwest Members Credit Union
- Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.
- Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.
- Simmons Hanly Conroy
CLUBHOUSE SPONSORS
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Illinois American Water
- Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery
TEE BOX SPONSORS
- Atlantis Pools
- Beverly Farm
- Bluff City Grill
- Brightway Imaging
- State Representative Monica Bristow
- Carrollton Bank
- Cedarhurst of Bethalto
- Centerstone
- CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.
- Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
- Gent Funeral Home
- State Senator William Haine
- Kuddes Advertising Specialties/ Bridge Coin
- Liberty Bank
- Marquette Catholic High School
- Midwest Members Credit Union
- Nautilus Fitness Center
- New American Funding
- OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center
- Scott Credit Union
- Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.
- Smart Choice Auto Sales
- Southern Illinois Builders Association
- United Methodist Village
- Villa Rose Senior Living Community
- Wegman Electric Company