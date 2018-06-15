Riverbend Golf Classic

The RBGA is excited to host our annual golf tournament on Friday, June 15 starting at 11:00 am at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

Sponsorships are available to utilize this event as a promotional resource.

--Clubhouse $800

--Own A Hole $400

--Beverage Cart $350

--Putting Green $200

--Tee Box $150

Want to participate by playing golf?

--Team $500

--Team with Skins $520

--Team with Pro Drive $520

--Team with Skins and Pro Drive $540

--Individual player $125

Deadline to secure a sponsorship is 6/1/18.

More details:

(618) 467-2280

tholmes@growthassociation.com

If you have reserved a team, please send your golfers' names to Alex at alex@growthassociation.com as soon as possible.

﻿THANK YOU TO OUR TITLE SPONSOR: 1st Mid America Credit Union!

THANK YOU TO ALL OUR SPONSORS WHO

MAKE THIS TOURNAMENT POSSIBLE.

(as of 5/15/18)

OWN A HOLE SPONSORS

Airport Plaza Bowl/Bowl Haven Lanes

Express Employment Professionals

Great Rivers Tap & Grill

Williams Office Products

PUTTING GREEN SPONSORS

Fowler Technology Services

Hendrickson Collision Repair, Inc.

Werts Welding & Tank Service

BEVERAGE CART SPONSORS

Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.

Telle Tire & Auto Centers

TheBANK of Edwardsville

TEAM SPONSORS

Alton Securities & Asset Advisors

Bakers & Hale

Bluff City Grill

Carrollton Bank

C.J. Schlosser & Co.

Claywell Asset Management

CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.

Contegra Construction Company

First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust

Fowler Technology Services

Heneghan & Associates

Jersey State Bank

Jun Construction

Lewis and Clark Community College

Midwest Members Credit Union

Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.

Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.

Simmons Hanly Conroy

CLUBHOUSE SPONSORS

Alton Memorial Hospital

Illinois American Water

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

TEE BOX SPONSORS