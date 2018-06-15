Riverbend Golf Classic

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course 4701 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002

The RBGA is excited to host our annual golf tournament on Friday, June 15 starting at 11:00 am at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

Sponsorships are available to utilize this event as a promotional resource. 

--Clubhouse $800

--Own A Hole $400

--Beverage Cart $350

--Putting Green $200

--Tee Box $150

Want to participate by playing golf? 

--Team $500

--Team with Skins $520

--Team with Pro Drive $520

--Team with Skins and Pro Drive $540

--Individual player $125

Deadline to secure a sponsorship is 6/1/18.

More details: 

(618) 467-2280

tholmes@growthassociation.com

If you have reserved a team, please send your golfers' names to Alex at alex@growthassociation.com as soon as possible.

﻿THANK YOU TO OUR  TITLE SPONSOR: 1st Mid America Credit Union!

THANK YOU TO ALL OUR SPONSORS WHO 

MAKE THIS TOURNAMENT POSSIBLE.

(as of 5/15/18) 

OWN A HOLE SPONSORS

  • Airport Plaza Bowl/Bowl Haven Lanes
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Great Rivers Tap & Grill
  • Williams Office Products

PUTTING GREEN SPONSORS

  • Fowler Technology Services
  • Hendrickson Collision Repair, Inc.
  • Werts Welding & Tank Service

BEVERAGE CART SPONSORS

  • Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.
  • Telle Tire & Auto Centers
  • TheBANK of Edwardsville

TEAM SPONSORS

  • Alton Securities & Asset Advisors
  • Bakers & Hale
  • Bluff City Grill
  • Carrollton Bank
  • C.J. Schlosser & Co.
  • Claywell Asset Management
  • CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.
  • Contegra Construction Company
  • First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust
  • Fowler Technology Services 
  • Heneghan & Associates
  • Jersey State Bank
  • Jun Construction
  • Lewis and Clark Community College
  • Midwest Members Credit Union
  • Robert 'Chick' Fritz, Inc.
  • Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.
  • Simmons Hanly Conroy

CLUBHOUSE SPONSORS

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Illinois American Water
  • Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

TEE BOX SPONSORS

  • Atlantis Pools
  • Beverly Farm
  • Bluff City Grill
  • Brightway Imaging
  • State Representative Monica Bristow
  • Carrollton Bank
  • Cedarhurst of Bethalto
  • Centerstone
  • CNB Bank & Trust, N.A.
  • Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
  • Gent Funeral Home
  • State Senator William Haine
  • Kuddes Advertising Specialties/ Bridge Coin
  • Liberty Bank
  • Marquette Catholic High School
  • Midwest Members Credit Union
  • Nautilus Fitness Center
  • New American Funding
  • OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center
  • Scott Credit Union
  • Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc.
  • Smart Choice Auto Sales
  • Southern Illinois Builders Association
  • United Methodist Village
  • Villa Rose Senior Living Community
  • Wegman Electric Company
Info
Tournament
