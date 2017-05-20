Riverlands: Paddle Festival

Would you like to try paddling on the Mississippi River in a safe, family-friendly, and fun way? Join the safety boaters from the Mississippi River Water Trail Association and the St. Louis Canoe and Kayak Club on May 20, 2017 for Paddle Festival. One $5 fee will give you use of canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, paddles, life jackets, and tips from experienced paddlers. This event is suitable for new as well as experienced paddlers. It will run from 11 - 4 p.m. at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary's Ellis Bay in West Alton, MO. Paddlers should dress for the occasion.

The American Canoe Association supports this event. (Members please provide ACA number at registration.)

Directions: Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary's Ellis Bay is located in West Alton, MO

From St. Louis, take highway 367, turn right onto Riverlands Way (before the Clark Bridge), go approximately 1 mile, the pavilion will be on your left.

From Alton, Cross the Clark Bridge on highway 367, turn left onto Riverlands Way, go approximately 1 mile, the pavilion will be on your left.