Rock The Hops 2018

A celebration of music, art, and craft beer taking place across multiple venues in Downtown Alton, IL.

Rock The Hops returns, 4 years strong, to further the mission of shining a light on the burgeoning music and arts scene in the Riverbend + STL, and pairing this creative culture with craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region! Featuring over 25 musical acts and over 30 artists and makers.

Enjoy beer samplings from: 4204 Main Street, Destihl, Grafton Brew Haus, Heavy Riff, Peel Brewing, Recess, Rockwell, Schlafly, Six Mile Bridge, The Hop Brewery, Old Bakery Beer, Third Wheel Brewing, Urban Chestnut AND MORE!