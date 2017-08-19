Rock The Hops returns to Downtown Alton, IL! A celebration of music, art, and craft beer featuring 25+ bands! Artists and Makers! Over 25 styles of craft beer!

Awarded "BEST FESTIVAL of 2016" by the Alton Regional CVB.

Purchase tickets online at: rockthehops.bpt.me

Paid admission grants you access to beer sampling at each venue, a souvenir tasting glass, and access to shuttles. Free admission to enjoy the music & art.

Enjoy OVER 25 STYLES of beer from:

4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204-Main Street Brewing Company, Big Muddy, Destihl, Elysian Brewing, Excel Brewing Company, Golden Road Brewing, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Gumbo Flats Brewery, Peel Brewing Company, Recess Brewing, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Schlafly, St. Nicholas Brewing Co., Urban Chestnut Brewing Co AND MORE!!

2017 MUSIC LINEUP: TBA

Visual Artists, Makers, and Vendors will be stationed through out the event. A shopper's paradise! Come support your local artists.

PARTICIPATING VENUES: Bottle and Barrel, Chez Marilyn, Elijah P's, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Tony's