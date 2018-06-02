Rock the Hops Screening of "Minding The Gap"

Saturday, June 2, 2018

7:30pm to 9:30pm

The Post

300 Alby St.

Alton, IL 62002

Please join Rock The Hops at Post Commons for a very special screening of the 2018 Sundance award winning documentary "Minding the Gap", followed by a moderated Q&A with the director.

First-time filmmaker Bing Liu's documentary "Minding the Gap" is a coming-of-age of three skateboarding friends in their Rust Belt hometown hit hard by decades of recession. In his quest to understand why he and his friends all ran away from home when they were younger, Bing follows 23-year-old Zack as he becomes a father and 17-year-old Keire as he gets his first job. As the film unfolds, Bing is thrust into the middle of Zack's tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend and Keire's inner struggles with racial identity and his deceased father. The film navigates the relationship between fathers and sons, between discipline and domestic abuse, and ultimately that precarious chasm between childhood and becoming an adult.

This is a FREE event. Please RSVP so we know how many will be in attendance: https://bit.ly/2GCJzUx

Doors open at 7:00pm. Film screening begins at 7:30pm.

Q&A with Director Bing Liu will be moderated by Cinema St. Louis Executive Director Cliff Froehlich.