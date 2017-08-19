Rock the Hops

Saturday, August 19, 2017

2:00pm to 8:00pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

Rock The Hops returns to Downtown Alton, IL! A celebration of music, art, and craft beer featuring 25+ bands! 30+ artists! Over 25 styles of craft beer!

Paid admission grants you access to beer sampling at each venue, a souvenir tasting glass, and access to shuttles.

Bring your valid I.D. to Check-In/Will Call on August 20th from *1:45pm-5:30pm to receive your entry wristband and souvenir glass. Check-In/Will Call is located at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. Alton, IL 62002.

Enjoy OVER 25 STYLES of beer from:

4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204-Main Street Brewing Company, Cathedral Square Brewery, Crown Valley Brewing & Distilling, Earthbound Beer, Excel Brewing Company, Kirkwood Station Brewing Company, Peel Brewing Company, Perennial Artisan Ales, Recess Brewing, Templar Brewing, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co AND MORE!!

2016 MUSIC LINEUP:

Letter to Memphis, Hope & Therapy, Billy & The Jets, CaveofswordS, Hands and Feet, Golden Curls, DIBIASE, Polyshades, The Vanilla Beans, Caveman Chronicles, Steven Deeds, HOOKiE, Catching the Westbound, The Grooveliner, Hideous gentlemen, Jon Valley, The Potomac Accord, 33 on the Needle, Grass and Stone, AND MORE!

Over 30 Visual Artists, Makers, and Vendors will be stationed through out the event. A shopper's paradise! Come support your local artists.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Northside Park revitalization effort. Northside Park is located at 201 Rozier St. Alton, IL.

*Times subject to change. Join the Facebook event for all changes and announcements.

Admission

$20

$25 Day Of