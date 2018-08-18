Rock the Hops

Saturday, August 18, 2018

2:00pm to 8:00pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

Rock The Hops returns to Downtown Alton, IL! A celebration of music, art, and craft beer featuring 25+ bands! Artists and Makers! Over 25 styles of craft beer! Paid admission grants you access to beer sampling at each venue, a souvenir tasting glass, and access to shuttles.

Bring your valid I.D. to Check-In/Will Call on August 18th from *1:45pm-4:00pm to receive your entry wristband, souvenir glass, and festival map. Check-In/Will Call is located at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. Alton, IL 62002. There are several public parking options located within walking distance of Check-In (lot on Williams St., lot near the intersection of 5th and Piasa, and street parking throughout Downtown). You will receive a map at Check-In that outlines the day's band schedule, Artist/Vendor locations, Brewery locations and offerings, and the Shuttle Stop locations.