Rock the Lock

Friday, October 12, 2018

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

National Great Rivers Museum invites you to Rock the Locks, a free outdoor concert featuring the local band Tanglefoot! Weather permitting; the concert will take place at the base of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, overlooking the Mississippi River.

Coolers and bags are permitted but will be checked at the door. This is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. Lawn chairs are encouraged and some will be available to borrow from the museum.

This event is part of a 15-day celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the National Great Rivers Museum.

For more information, call (618) 462-6979.