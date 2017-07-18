Rockin With Robert Concert Series

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

7:00pm to 8:00pm

Robert Wadlow Statue - World's Tallest Man

2810 College Avenue

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy a variety of music at the Robert Wadlow statue. Stop by the Robert Wadlow statue for a summer of monthly concerts. All concerts are free. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

June 20- Bud Summers

July 18- TBA

Aug. 15- TBA