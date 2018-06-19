Rockin With Robert Concert Series

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

7:00pm to 8:00pm

Robert Wadlow Statue - World's Tallest Man

2810 College Avenue

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy a variety of music at the Robert Wadlow statue. Stop by the Robert Wadlow statue for a summer of monthly concerts. All concerts are free. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

June 19th- Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr

July 17th- Piasa Party Project

Aug. 21st- Bud Summers

For more information, call (618) 465-6303 or (618) 466-0100.