Rockin With Robert Concert Series
Robert Wadlow Statue 2810 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
7:00pm to 8:00pm
Robert Wadlow Statue - World's Tallest Man
2810 College Avenue
Alton, IL 62002
(800) 258-6645
Enjoy a variety of music at the Robert Wadlow statue. Stop by the Robert Wadlow statue for a summer of monthly concerts. All concerts are free. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
June 19th- Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr
July 17th- Piasa Party Project
Aug. 21st- Bud Summers
For more information, call (618) 465-6303 or (618) 466-0100.