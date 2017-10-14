Rogue One Movie in the Park

Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character and join in the fun! Maryville Park and Rec Committee will close their 2017 Movies in the Park series with the Rogue One, A Star Wars Story at Drost Park in Maryville, Saturday, October 14 starting after dusk about 6:50-7:00. The first standalone Star Wars movie from Lucas Films featuring a group of unlikely heroes who band together to accomplish an extraordinary task and steal the plans to the Death Star.

The movie and Bobby’s Frozen Custard will be provided by Beatty & Motil, Attorneys; Clint Jones, Madison Co. Board Member; Maryville Fire Department; Maryville Ministerial Alliance; and Bob Ricker, State Farm. A number of additional local vendors will set up their tables and offer games, treats and prizes to those in attendance beginning at 5:45, including Maryville Feed Store, who are providing pretzels, snow cones and popcorn. A number of storm troopers and Star Wars personalities from Rebel Legion, 501st Legion, Mandalorian Merce Club, and the Lightsaber Fight Club plan to attend prior to the movie. Free light sabers donated by Staff Quick and Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob & Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Valadabene Drive to Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec 618-772-8555 between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Visit the Village web site at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map. Come and enjoy a great free evening for the family.