Rogue Theatre Presents: A Night of Ionesco

The Rogue Theatre Co proudly presents their debut show: A Night of Ionesco- The New Tenant and The Lesson opening on Friday, November 10th and running again on the 11th, 12, 17, 18, and 19th. Two one act pieces by absurdist Eugene Ionesco will be presented with a 15 minute intermission between. During this show, Rogue tackles the modern social issues of materialism, human connection, and the politicization of the educational system. Why do we love our stuff so much? And why do our schools sometimes kill the love of learning in the name of "scores"? All performances begin at 7:30 and are located at the Rogue House inside the Milton Schoolhouse, just above Maeva's. Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased in advance through Brown Paper Tickets or at the box office the evening of the show. No late seating is available for these performances due to the nature of our staging. Adult beverages will be provided by Old Bakery Beer Co and Maeva's will be open during the intermission. Performance is appropriate for ages 16+