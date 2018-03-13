ROLCC Food Pantry

Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Starting in February 2018, our normal day to be open will be:

EVERY 2nd TUESDAY of each month.

Times: 6:00-8:00 P.M.

We are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach, and Mitchell areas.

We ask that you bring a valid photo ID, proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance cards, etc.)

Please bring a container (box or basket) for your food!

Info
Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Charity & Fundraisers, Community Outreach, Food Pantry
618-797-7933
