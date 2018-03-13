ROLCC Food Pantry
Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Starting in February 2018, our normal day to be open will be:
EVERY 2nd TUESDAY of each month.
Times: 6:00-8:00 P.M.
We are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach, and Mitchell areas.
We ask that you bring a valid photo ID, proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, insurance cards, etc.)
Please bring a container (box or basket) for your food!
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Community Outreach, Food Pantry