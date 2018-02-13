ROLCC FOOD PANTRY

Starting in February 2018, our normal day to be open will be-

EVERY 2nd TUESDAY of each month.

Times: 6:00-8:00 P.M.

We are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison,

Venice,Pontoon Beach, and Mitchell areas.

We ask that you bring a valid photo id,proof of residency( utility bill, rent receipt,insurance cards,etc.)

Please bring a container (box or basket) for your food.