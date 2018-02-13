ROLCC FOOD PANTRY
Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Starting in February 2018, our normal day to be open will be-
EVERY 2nd TUESDAY of each month.
Times: 6:00-8:00 P.M.
We are happy to serve the Granite City, Madison,
Venice,Pontoon Beach, and Mitchell areas.
We ask that you bring a valid photo id,proof of residency( utility bill, rent receipt,insurance cards,etc.)
Please bring a container (box or basket) for your food.
Info
