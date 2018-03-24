ROLCS Easter Eggstravaganza

Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Rivers of Life Community Church

Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, March 24, 2018

Activities From 11 A.M.-1 P.M.

3131 East 23d Street

Granite City, Illinois 62040

Easter Egg Hunt At 11:30 A.M.

Fun Activities For All

Bouncy House,Crafts And Games

Easter Bunny Pictures After Hunt

One Free Lunch Ticket Per Person

Bike Giveaway Tickets

Ages For Activities-Newborn to Age 12

Info
Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Easter, Fun for Kids, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
618-797-7933
