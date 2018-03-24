ROLCS Easter Eggstravaganza
Rivers of Life Community Church
Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday, March 24, 2018
Activities From 11 A.M.-1 P.M.
3131 East 23d Street
Granite City, Illinois 62040
Easter Egg Hunt At 11:30 A.M.
Fun Activities For All
Bouncy House,Crafts And Games
Easter Bunny Pictures After Hunt
One Free Lunch Ticket Per Person
Bike Giveaway Tickets
Ages For Activities-Newborn to Age 12
Info
Rivers of Life Community Church 3131 East 23rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040
